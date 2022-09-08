Monday, Sept. 12
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Black Lives Matter Book Club will be discussing “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room at Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open only on the first and third Tuesday each month — from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Discovery Class at 9:30 a.m.; Teen Club at 3:45 p.m. — activities and games for grades 5 and up.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post #66 in Hiawatha. No appointment is necessary to stop in with any questions on VA benefits and services.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Sept. 15-17
U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt and Hiawatha citywide garage sales. Go http://www.ushwy36.com/treasure-hunt.html to find the Hiawatha Treasure Hunt Google Map and maps for both will be available at the Chamber office, City Hall and local gas stations.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m.; Wildlife Adventures at 3:45 p.m.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Hiawatha Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will be meeting at The Hiawatha Creamery 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Alpaca Farm Day at Grace Acres Ranch, located at 1022 US Highway 36, Hiawatha. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free hot dog lunch (while supplies last), lots of babies — alpaca, goats and donkeys, activities and crafts. Free to the public.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post #66 in Hiawatha. No appointment is necessary to stop in with any questions on VA benefits and services.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Call 740-9001 for more information.
