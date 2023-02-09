Saturday, Feb. 11
In observation of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Ninth, Hiawatha, will exhibit black history facts, decor, art and more from 1-3 p.m. and again Feb. 25 same hours. Public invited.
Sunday, Feb. 12
The Robinson Fire Department’s annual Roast Beef Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robinson Community Center, 118 Parsons, Robinson. Serving hot open roast beef sandwiches, green beans and dessert as a fundraiser to support fire department. Deliveries available upon request to a 15-mile surround area. Contact Liz at 785-741-4665 to reserve delivery.
Monday, Feb. 13
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; 2 p.m. Quilters Club in large downstairs meeting room.
Hiawatha High celebrates 50 years of women’s basketball with a special presentation at halftime of the varsity girls basketball game and a reception following for alumni of the women’s basketball team.
Veteran service officer available from 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha to assist veterans and their families with benefits. Second and third Tuesdays this month.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Morrill Public Library presentation with YWCA Northeast Kansas at 5:30 p.m. — “Teen Dating Violence With Jana’s Campaign.” Public welcome to this new monthly series.
Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Spend an evening reading together at the library. While our evening storytimes are open to everyone, stories and crafts are recommended for kids ages 3 and up. This special storytime is offered during the YWCA’s monthly meeting as a caregiver alternative.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. — 1st-4th Graders are invited to do a different activity every week. Snacks provided.
The First Baptist Church of Hiawatha is planning it’s annual Mission Soup Dinner with serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd. They will be serving homemade cheesy potato soup, chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, relishes and desserts for a freewill offering. Carry-out containers provided. All are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- St. Ann Catholic Church’s annual Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. at the church’s Parish Hall, 800 Hiawatha Ave. Serving homemade chicken noodle, chili, sandwiches, relishes, desserts for a freewill donation. Raffle items and take out orders available. Call 785-740-1010.
- Veteran service officer available from 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha to assist veterans and their families with benefits.
Saturday, Feb 25
In observation of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Ninth, Hiawatha, will exhibit black history facts, decor, art and more from 1-3 p.m. Public invited.
