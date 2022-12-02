Saturday, Dec. 10

  • HP&R’s Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa, co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.Groups will meet at the Fisher Center: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs All Ages. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
  • HP&R’s Reindeer Run is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.. on Saturday, Dec. 10 — following the Candy Cane Hunt — at the walking trail. Register by Dec. 7 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run. The first 25 will receive finisher medals. Register by calling 742-7176 or stop by the HP&R office at the Fisher Center.

