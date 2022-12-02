HP&R’s Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa, co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.Groups will meet at the Fisher Center: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs All Ages. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
HP&R’s Reindeer Run is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.. on Saturday, Dec. 10 — following the Candy Cane Hunt — at the walking trail. Register by Dec. 7 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run. The first 25 will receive finisher medals. Register by calling 742-7176 or stop by the HP&R office at the Fisher Center.
Monday, Dec. 12
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Hiawatha High School Winter Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. at school auditorium. Public welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
Hiawatha Middle School Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. at high school auditorium. Public is welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Veterans Affairs officer Craig Foster will be in Brown County from 1 — 3 pm at the Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St. in Hiawatha.
