Morrill Public Library Happenings: Family Movie at 10:30 a.m.; Senior Social at 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Robinson Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving sloppy joes, baked beans, potato salad and other salads, desserts for a freewill offering.
The Robinson Community Building Association will be holding a Community Assessment & Improvement meeting at 1 p.m. at the Robinson Bird Cage Theatre. Everyone is invited to attend following the June First Sunday Dinner to discuss community goals and brainstorm ways to improve Robinson. David Procter, retired K-State professor and co-founder of the Rural Grocery Initiative, will be on hand to host the meeting, provide insight, and guide discussion.
Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden will speak at 3 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Center in Horton. The event is hosted by the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League and is appropriate for seventh-graders through adults.
Monday, June 5
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Sign Language Class at 9 a.m.; Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m. and Quilters Club at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Community Helpers at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, June 8
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Wildlife Adventures at 10:30 a.m.
Farmers Market 4-6:30 p.m. at the clearing near Skate Park; turn south on road just before Fisher Center.
