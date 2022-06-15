The Community Jazz Band concerts in downtown Hiawatha are returning for the summer.
Coordinated by USD 415 Hiawatha schools band director, Jarod Estrada, the concerts are set to begin starting Monday, June 20 on the north side of the Brown County Courthouse steps.
Concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. on June 20 & 27, July 7, 18th and 25th. Rehearsals will be prior each of those evenings at 6 p.m. in high school band room.
Local musicians are welcome to participate and anyone interested can contact USD 415 band director Jarod Estrada at jestradamusic@gmail.com for info.
