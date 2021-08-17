The community came out with generous support of a donation drive to benefit the Hiawatha schools.
For the second consecutive year, the Brown County Sheriff's Office sponsored a school supply drive and more than $1,500 worth of donations were delivered Tuesday to the USD 415 Board Office.
One of the organizers, Cindy Linck, records administrator at the Sheriff's Office, said that due to the generosity of the community, this year there were many cash donations that allowed them to purchase additional supplies to fill in the gaps.
She said besides the typical school supplies that included markers, notebooks and other items, people donated Kleenez and cleaning wipes as well.
Linck said the donated items were to be taken to the board office to be dispersed for each of the schools to fill the teacher's closets and help out the students of USD 415.
