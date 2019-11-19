The holiday season is nearly upon us, and with Thanksgiving just ahead, that means the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is also near.
This year will mark the 37th the service is being offered in the Hiawatha area, featuring the option of delivery or joining others for a Thanksgiving lunch at the First Baptist Church on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again being sponsored by the Melster family and the First Baptist Church. The dinner was started by the Melster family, and was originally held at the family’s Maple Leaf Restaurant. The idea was sparked when the restaurateurs began to notice a growing number of people eating alone during the holidays, and expanded when the Melsters paired with the First Baptist Church several years ago.
The event has grown through the years, as donations and volunteers have multiplied over time, with last year’s dinner serving over 300 members of the community. Donations go directly toward purchasing food for the dinner, with any extra funds being passed on to other community needs yearly. Volunteers are needed to help in preparing, serving and delivering the food, as well as greeting community members and cleaning up afterward.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at the church, while deliveries will be made from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers and contributions are needed to make the dinner a success. Both can be done on the church’s website at www.fbchiawatha.org or by calling the church at (785) 742-3423. Make your reservations for the meal here as well.
Extra funds will go toward Christmas food baskets for families registered through the Brown County Christmas Store, Brown County Food Banks and Karla’s Diaper Closet.
Contact the church at 742-3423 or by email at admin@fbchiawatha.org with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.