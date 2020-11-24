If 2020 has proven anything, it is that people are resilient.
No one wanted to cancel the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and no one wanted to call off deliveries. But thanks to COVID-19 and a recent turn for the worst in the county, concessions needed to be made to keep the tradition running for its 38th consecutive year.
Helen and Toby Melster’s passion project for nearly 40 years, Hiawatha’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has undergone changes in the past, moving from the family restaurant to the Fisher Center and on to the First Baptist Church, but never anything quite this severe, with early registration for meal boxes available for pickup on Sunday and Monday, and no in-person meal or deliveries.
Volunteer Keith Erdley said the changes have not slowed down the traffic, as the dinner boxes were nearly wiped out by just a few minutes after distributions began on Monday evening at five.
Providing individual meal boxes does come at a greater cost, and the group hopes to hit $5,000 in donations, which will go to the meals, as well as Christmas food baskets, the Brown County Food Bank and Karla’s Diaper Closet, among other charities. Donations can delivered or mailed to the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha.
