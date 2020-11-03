The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Hiawatha has a rich history, as organizers have been been serving the community for nearly 40 years.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner started out of the Melster family restaurant so many years ago as Toby and Helen Melster, family and friends served people a special luncheon on Thanksgiving. The project grew and grew and was moved to the Fisher Community Center for several years until the Melsters partnered with the First Baptist Church many years ago to help continue the tradition that has become a favorite in Hiawatha.
Last year was the 37th annual dinner and more than 60 volunteers — including the Melster family and members of the First Baptist Church — served a total of 367 delivery/carry out meals and 150 dine in meals at the church.
This year, the tradition will continue, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Melsters and organizers from the church have made the decision that there would not be an in-person meal served at the church or delivered. Instead meal boxes will be provided early in the week of Thanksgiving, so that families can prepare their own holiday meal.
Meal boxes will be available for drive thru pickup at FBC or delivery to homebound individuals and families. On Sunday, pickup is from 3-5 p.m. and Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Delivery is offered only Monday from 5-7 p.m.
Call-in or online registrations for the dinner will be taken until Nov. 8. Reservations must be made by the end of the day to receive a meal box.
The organizers are asking for financial contributions this year as well. As always, contributions directly fund the dinner and the remaining funds go directly back to the community through Christmas food baskets, Brown County food Bank and Karla’s Diaper Closet, to name a few.
This year’s take-out Thanksgiving meal boxes will cost considerably more than the traditional eat-in meal as has been served in the past. The added cost has raised the committee’s financial goal to $5,000.
All contributions can be mailed or delivered to the First Baptist Church at 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha, KS 66434. To sign up for a thanksgiving meal box, or give financial support, please visit FBC’s website at www.fbchiawatha.org. For information call FBC at 742-3423 or email at admin@fbchiawatha.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.