A local father and son are reaching out to thank those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bob Sines and his son, Dan, have provided banners to be placed at businesses where people have still had to work "on the front lines" during the pandemic - elderly care facilities, hospitals, fire department, police departments and more.
Bob Sines said these are difficult times and he feels where there is teamwork and collaboration wonderful things can be achieved.
"It's time to provide some positive news and appreciation for those trying their best under challenging circumstances," Sines said. "If we all pull together we can beat these rebellious acts and a cure for this terrible virus."
Sines said his original idea was to share a positive message to the entire community thanking the “First Responders and Caregivers" regarding the war on the Coronavirus. He said that as more details of COVID-19 grew he also felt the need to add military service and those researching the deadly virus to his banner.
Sines said he and Dan made the decision to offer the installation of the banners in a way to counteract the negativity coming from issues such as the virus, riots, the election.
"There was a lot of anger and concern and we thought if we thank those who are doing these difficult things then we are spreading positive news, which is hard to find right now," he said.
Sines said people have been very receptive and just by seeing the banners located at places if makes people passing by think about those to thank. They have located banners at The Pines, the hospital, Maple Heights and in front of the Hiawatha Police Department. They had planned to install one at Vintage Park, but said the business already had one installed to thank their staff.
"It kind of started and just took off," he said, noting they put up 10 signs so far.
"At each location where we have installed a banner the staffs have been more than appreciative and glad to know we as a community care," Sines continued. "Building awareness and respect for all involved is our goal."
Sines said they are monitoring the banners for maintenance purposes. Sines said he and his son sponsored banners for specific businesses and hope that others jump on the bandwagon, noting that if someone wanted to contact him he can place an order for additional signs. He said Hiawatha Ford and Freedom Hospice have reached out to order a sign.
"It's just an awareness to the community, that says 'hey we need to appreciate these folks,'" Sines said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.