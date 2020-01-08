Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said he received information concerning a recent press release on potential issues pertaining to paving contractors soliciting for business in the county.
"We were very fortunate to have some residents in the northwest part of the county call in to dispatch last Friday, informing us that the paving contractors were soliciting in their area in a black Chevy pickup with an Oklahoma license plate," he said. "I patrolled the vicinity and located the vehicle and spoke to the occupants in question."
He said that James Curry, 37, of Enid, Okla., was arrested on an outstanding $500 Cash warrant from Meade County for Failure to Appear. He was also charged with Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
Sheriff Merchant reported that when his wife Linda Curry, 36, of Enid, Okla., attempted to bond out her husband, she was arrested on a $2,500 Miami county Warrant for Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
He cautions that if anyone has dealings with these people, please contact the Brown County Sheriffs office at (785) 742-7125.
