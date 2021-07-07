Connie Werner, Horton, was presented with a We Kan! award July 7 at Aged Goodness Antiques & Home Décor in downtown Horton. Tim Lenz helped planned the surprise celebration that was attended by 15 family and friends.
The presentation was made by Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe of the Kansas Sampler Foundation. The Inman-based non-profit has been choosing ten unsuspecting recipients a year since 1993 to show appreciation for dedicated work in helping preserve and sustain rural culture.
Werner’s award had the words “Community champion” engraved on a round plate made by Elk Falls Pottery. Penner said, “I first met Connie in the early 1990s and was impressed with her community spirit then and know that she has continued to work tirelessly for Horton since then. There are many people who have made Horton a good place to live but Connie is one of those doers who you can always count on.”
In addition to Werner, the other 2020 awards have been presented to Bennington Community Library; Elizabeth Burger, Sunflower Foundation, Topeka; Andrea Etzel, KANSAS! Magazine editor, Topeka; Heather Fuesz, Eureka; Shirley Higgins, McCracken; Julie Lyon, Stafford; Tim Rues, Constitution Hall, Lecompton; Lynn Smith, Pioneer Bluffs Foundation, Matfield Green; and Tara Vance, Norton County Community Foundation, Norton.
To see a list of all We Kan! award winners go to kansassampler.org.
