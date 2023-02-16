The Brown County Conservation District held its Annual Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, and recognized several local farms for its 2022 awards.
2022 Banker’s Award for
Soil Conservation —
Scott and Adalida Spare Scott purchased “Addy’s Farm” in 2012 as an investment for his daughter, Adalida (Addy). Conservation work began on the 122 acre farm, almost immediately with a few minor fixes like implementing no-till as well making improvements to the existing CRP. The bigger fixes began with an EQIP contract in 2014/2015. The waterways were replaced with 9,791 feet of tile outlet terraces and the drainage terraces were corrected to prevent further erosion issues. Precision farming practices such as auto-steer machinery and soil-sampling, have been become key components in Scott’s farming operation. This spring, Scott plans to begin his first cover-crop rotation, to build up the organic matter in soil profile, being his prime objective. This father-daughter duo is very active in our local community also. Addy is an active member of the cub-scouts, where Scott is one of the leaders. Addy plays basketball, and is involved with cheerleading through the fall and winter months. In the summers, Scott coaches Addy’s softball team, as well as raising her to be a good steward of the land.
2022 Banker’s Award
for Soil Conservation —
Pat and Terry Aller The Aller family is a shining example of soil conservation stewardship. This long-time farm family reaches back to 1946, when Buell and Pat started farming in Brown County. They raised 3 sons and instilled in them their passion for the land and the work needed to protect it. Buell and son Terry, bought the “Mile Farm” located at 8-3-17, in 1997 and began making improvements immediately. In 2005, they removed 7 waterways and replaced them with 657 feet of tile outlet terraces, thus making terrace maintenance much easier. The Allers have utilized no-till farming practices, crop rotations and soil sampling for many years. “Through implementation of these practices, we are better able to save the soil from wind and water erosion, operating costs are decreased and farming is easier,” according to Terry.
2022 Banker’s Award
for Wildlife Habitat — Jim and Sheryl Lear
Jim and Sheryl have had dreams and goals of making habitat improvements to their family farm for many years. In 2019, those dreams and goals became reality by improving the natural habitat and creating a personal sanctuary for wildlife as well as themselves . The Lears have been working closely with Tyler Warner, wildlife biologist for KDWP, and Luke Terry, Custom Forestry Services. Utilizing Habitat First Funds, as well as personal investment, they have made drastic improvements to 22 acres of their 220 acre farm. Improvements they have made include, adding a wildflower mix and native grasses. Improving forest health by reducing unnecessary underbrush and harmful trees, and planting 200 tree seedlings and 200 shrubs to increase the diversity of habitat on their land to encourage more wildlife. They have also created a 1.3 mile walking trail that Sheryl walks every day with their dog. Since the work began, the Lear family has noticed quail beginning to nest, as well as many more birds, deer and other wildlife activity present. Jim and Sheryl share their love of the land with their two daughters and their families. This family is very proud of the heritage this multi-generational farm has provided, and feel very fortunate to be the best stewards of the land they can be. When you give back to the land, the land will give back to you.
