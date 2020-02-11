The Brown County Conservation District 79th Annual Meeting was Thursday, Jan. 30.
The meeting started at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. This year’s special guest was Machinery Pete — Greg Peterson, who discussed current machinery values and fielded questions guests about farm equipment values.
MachineryPete.com is the fastest growing marketplace for buyers and sellers of used farm equipment offering farmers a vast selection of equipment listings in one place with innovative search tools that make it easy and fast to find relevant equipment.
Founded in 1989 by Greg Peterson, Machinery Pete has come a long way since its beginnings in Greg Peterson’s home office in Rochester, Minnesota where he passionately researched, tracked and reported on auction prices. In 2014 Farm Journal and Machinery Pete partnered to provide a more efficient marketplace for buying and selling used ag equipment.
In July of 2015, MachineryPete.com launched its marketplace with leading edge marketing solutions for dealers, informed and built with the online equipment shopper in mind and creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Ill.
The special guest was sponsored by Hiawatha Implement, Skyview Equipment, Uniion State Banks of Horton and Everest, Clark Agronomics, Pederson Seed and Services, Jade Millwrights, Citizens State Bank and Trust Co., Taylor Seed Farms, Bruna Implement and Hiawatha Tire and Lube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.