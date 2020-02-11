The Conservation District sponsored several events for the year.
The Brown County 4th Grade Earth Day was held on Wednesday October 9th this year. Due to an extremely wet spring, our date in May was cancelled. We gathered at the Klinefelter Farm east of Hiawatha for a fun-filled day of outdoor education. Our presenters included: Wendell Ganstrom, Bee Keeper; Dave Kohake, Soil Health Specialist for NRCS; Brandi McCoy, Wildlife Biologist for Quail Forever; Tim Urban, Wildlife Biologist for KDWPT; Nick Haedt, Arborist for Grimm’s Gardens; Sherry McNary, ARC Wild; Nick Kramer, Fisheries Biologist, KDWPT; & Matt Young Bro. Co. Extension Agent. The ladies from the Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel were there to help us serve lunch and keep things rolling smoothly. The day concluded with Serita Blankenship, Farm Safety Coordinator for Kansas Farm Bureau, provided a hands-on demonstration of the importance of being safe on the farm and how quickly mishaps can occur.
In addition, the Conservation District has contests for essays and limericks.
Bentley Compton, a 7th grader at Hiawatha Middle School, and student of Mrs. Lisa Twombly, was selected as the State Grand Champion in the 6th-8th grade division of the annual Limerick Contest at the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts’ Annual meeting. The meeting was held in November 2019 at the Double Tree by Hilton in Wichita. Bentley received an all expense paid trip to the meeting in Wichita to receive her award and cash prize. The Conservation District greatly appreciates Mrs. Twombly’s willingness to incorporate Conservation Education in her classroom curriculum, to share the important role we all play in a healthy world.
Ellah Stirton, a 5th grader at Everest Middle School and a student of Mrs. Crystal Willich, was selected as the Brown County Grand Champion for the 4th/5th grade Limericks. Ellah’s Limerick titled “Life in the Soil” was submitted to the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, where she was awarded an Honorable Mention Medal and Certificate.
There were several poster and limerick contest winners from Hiawatha and Horton/Everest schools. (See attached).
