Northeastern Kansas FSA offices will be hosting Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) sign-up informational producer meetings.
In Hiawatha, the sign up will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa St.
Producers are encouraged to attend these meetings to learn more bout the CRP program, including what land is eligible and ways that this program might be beneficial to their agricultural operation.
CRP is a federally-funded voluntary program that contracts with agricultural producers so environmentally sensitive agricultural land is not farmed or ranched, but instead devoted to conservation benefits. CRP participants establish long-term, resource-conserving plant specifies, such as approved grasses or trees (known as "covers") to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat. In return, FSA provides participants with yearly rental payments and cost-share assistance.
General CRP sign-up ends Feb. 28. Continuous CRP sign-up for new land ends Aug. 21. Continuous CRP sign-up for re-enrolled land is from April 1 through Aug. 21.
