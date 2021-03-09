LYONS, Neb. – The sign-up period for farmers and ranchers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is open.
In Kansas, if you are interested in enrolling for the first time, the deadline to submit initial paperwork is April 2.
For farmers and ranchers eligible to renew existing contracts, a national deadline of March 31 has been set for the submission of two forms—the CPA 1200 and CPA 1248. These forms will get the ball rolling on the application process.
“CSP is a great opportunity for farmers and ranchers who are already incorporating conservation in their operations to add additional practices,” said Kate Hansen, policy assistant for the Center for Rural Affairs.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), CSP is one of the leading programs providing financial and technical assistance for producers to maintain agricultural production on their land, and simultaneously address resource concerns with conservation practices.
“CSP, is a valuable program designed to aid farmers and ranchers in reaching the next level in conservation across their operation,” Hansen said.
In 2020, there were more than 131,000 acres actively enrolled in Kansas. Top practices include cover crops, nutrient management, prescribed grazing, tree/shrub establishment, and herbaceous weed treatment.
When applying for a CSP contract, producers develop a conservation plan with their local NRCS staff, which can include an assortment of practices and enhancements to benefit a wide array of natural resources, such as water quality and soil health.
Farmers interested in applying should call their local NRCS office to set up an appointment. A list of local offices can be found at offices.sc.egov.usda.gov.
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.
