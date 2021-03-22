Sheriff John Merchant reported that construction work began on Utah Street in front of the Sheriffs office this week.
Anyone needing access can park in the southwest corner of the courthouse parking or enter the rear parking on Eighth Street. Construction is expected to last 3-4 weeks.
