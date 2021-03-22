Jail

By Joey May

The Brown County Commission voted Wednesday morning to move forward on a $300,000 HVAC replacement project at the county jail.

Sheriff John Merchant reported that construction work began on Utah Street in front of the Sheriffs office this week.

Anyone needing access can park in the southwest corner of the courthouse parking or enter the rear parking on Eighth Street. Construction is expected to last 3-4 weeks.

