As images of the destruction emerge from across Kentucky and other parts of the Midwest and South, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt reminds Kansans to do their homework and be on guard against scams or unscrupulous charities seeking to profit from the misery of others.
Numerous organizations have established avenues for making charitable contributions to provide food, shelter and other resources to the victims from Friday’s deadly storms. Schmidt said Kansans should be wary of solicitors that appear to be legitimate but may have slightly modified their name or online address to redirect well-intended contributions.
Schmidt said the safest way to avoid charities fraud perpetrated through email, text or telephone scams is for Kansans to take control of their own charitable giving and develop their own proactive giving plan and give directly to the charities of their choice, ensuring that the maximum portion of a contribution goes to disaster relief itself rather than fundraising expenses. In addition, giving to well-established local charities that support disaster and recovery activities can maximize the benefit of each contribution and help avoid scams.
The Office of the Attorney General is responsible for enforcement of the Kansas Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act and protecting consumers from fraudulent charitable and solicitation activities. Earlier this year, the filing requirement for charitable organizations, fundraisers and solicitors also was transferred from the Kansas Secretary of State to the Office of the Attorney General.
For more tips or to check out a charity, visit InYourCornerKansas.org/charities. If you suspect a charity scam or fraud, or any other violation of charitable solicitation laws, you can file a complaint with our Consumer Protection Division online at the aforementioned website or by calling (800) 432-2310.
