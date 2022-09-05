Although summer is winding down, high temperatures and dry conditions linger, which strains power systems’ ability to keep up with electricity demands. And as much as reliability can be an issue, so can scammers who are always on the prowl to defraud residents by demanding payment and threatening to shut off power.

Utility companies across the state have reported an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters, who are out in force. Scammers call residents threatening to shut off water or utility services within days or mere hours, unless the citizen pays the caller. These scammers insist they must receive payment and have access to the customer’s financial information to keep the lights on or the air conditioner running. In some cases, the scammer insists that a consumer’s check bounced and demands payment with a pre-paid credit card or gift card. Other callers say they are simply trying to update credit card or banking information they have on file, and ask residents to reveal that personal information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.