May the 'Luck o' the Irish' be with you!!
Stop by the Hiawatha World office on St. Patrick's Day - Tuesday, March 17 - for cookies and coffee and to sign up for our Customer Appreciation give away of a sixth month subscription.
This is part of our quarterly give away the Hiawatha World has launched this year and the winner for the first quarter will be announced April 1.
Our readers can also enter our drawing once a day online at the following link: https://www.hiawathaworldonline.com/customerappreciation/#//
So stop by between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and say hello, grab a St. Patrick's Day treat and sign up for our subscription give-away. This is for anyone! If you are a current subscriber and happen to win, we will extend your current subscription by 6 months!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.