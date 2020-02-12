It's Valentine's Day and what better to celebrate than with cookies and coffee at the World office.
We are planning a Customer Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Hiawatha World office, 607 Utah St., to let our readers know we appreciate you!
Stop by for some cookies and coffee and sign up to win a 6-month subscription! We are launching out quarterly give-aways that day and you can sign up in the office, or online. The winner will be announced April 1 - then we will go into our second quarter give-away.
So stop by and say hello, grab a Valentine treat and sign up for our subscription give-away. This is for anyone! If you are a current subscriber and happen to win, we will extend your current subscription by 6 months!
See you on Friday!
