A local high school student is planning a corn picking and shelling day at the Brown County Ag Musuem on Sunday.
Nathan Wright, who has been farming with his family as long as he can remember, is planning the 1st Annual Antique Corn Picking and Shelling Day from 1-5 p.m. at the Ag Museum, located at 301 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha.
The event will be featuring equipment from the Ag Museum and local farmers, including antiques such as an Allis Chalmers 66 All Crop combine with corn head, Case 210 corn picker/chopper, Massey Harris self propelled picker, John Deer No. 6 sheller and a Farmall H tractor.
Wright said he got the inspiration for the event from his uncle, who lives in Jewell, Kan., and will be bringing some unique equipment for the day. Much of the equipment used for the event is before the self-propelled era — including the Allis Chalmers 66 combine — which belongs to the Historical Society and is on display at their Ag Museum.
He said his plan is to rope off some of the equipment for spectators to view, but noted that corn picking will be going on in the corn field adjacent to the Ag Museum. He said the corn shelling will be on the grounds of the Ag Musuem.
He encourages the public to come out for the event.
“The weather look good and we should have a great day,” he said.
