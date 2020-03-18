At the Monday evening meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group discussed the city’s press release regarding the COVID-19 virus, and how the city will respond to the progression of the pandemic.
Along with City Hall encouraging business to be completed by phone or online, City Administrator Mike Nichols noted that the Police and Fire Departments would, for the most part, continue to operate as normal.
There was some discussion of the Fisher Center’s closure in the press release, with Commissioner Becky Shamburg expressing the opinion that setting a date was a dubious option, and the group eventually deciding that the recreation center would be closed to the public until further notice.
Shamburg cited the rapidly-changing guidelines and suggestions from state and national officials regarding the prevention of the disease. Shamburg stated that despite commission meetings planned for the next two weeks, eliminating the need to return to the subject again and again would be wise.
Nichols also informed the commission of options going forward for their meetings. Nichols stated that one option would be to move to a bigger space to allow social distancing of six feet between those present. The other option discussed was holding meetings via telephone or video chat, or potentially by broadcast. The one stipulation, noted Nichols, is that the public must retain the ability to observe and respond. Shamburg requested that options for holding the meetings by phone be put together as soon as possible.
Also discussed was employee sick leave. Nichols informed the commission that the option was available to make the city’s sick leave bank available to City employees who have used up their personal leave time if showing symptoms of the Coronavirus. The Commission did not take a vote on the matter, choosing to assess the situation and re-address the issue at a later date.
