Brown County Conservation

Brown County Conservation District is conducting a sign-up Feb. 1-28, to accept requests for state financial assistance to install enduring conservation practices.

The conservation district administers state cost-share programs locally to improve water quality and reduce soil erosion. Funding is provided by the Division of Conservation, Kansas Department of Agriculture (DOC) through appropriation from the Kansas Water Plan Fund.

