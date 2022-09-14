The Brown County Commission met Monday morning for regular session and announced the hiring of three new employees.
The commission voted to hire Richard Rodvelt as Noxious Weed Director at $20 an hour starting pay, John “Barry” Schuetz as District 2 crewman at $18 an hour and Brandon Rader as Solid Waste Director at $19 per hour.
The commission also voted to keep current Noxious Weed/Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, at his current wages until his retirement, effective Dec. 20. Bruning also provided job descriptions of his duties.
The hirings reflect a separation of Bruning’s duties into two separate positions and the commissioners voted Monday morning to amend the wage scale to reflect the separation of the Solid Waste and Noxious Weed Director.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl recommended that Rodvelt and Rader stagger their start dates in order to both have one-on-one training with Bruning prior to being on their own.
The commissioners also discussed briefly long-range planning in the county to get roads fixed a few miles at a time.
In other business:
The Sept. 7 payroll was approved as follows: General $86,671.80; Road & Bridge 16,962.50; Election 1,440.00 Technology 248.00; Appraiser 8,300.00; Noxious Weed 2,092.35; ACC 7,717.77; JJA Core 6,029.96; Reinvestment Grant 1,138.07; Services for Elderly 3,296.25; Solid Waste 4,531.35; Special MVT 4,120.01; Employee Ben FICA 9,418.09; Employee Ben KPERS 11,684.51; State Unemploy/Work Comp -162.08; Insurance/Vision -2,651.22 TOTAL $160,837.36
Commissioner Bill Pollock discussed the process of publishing the Delinquent Tax List
There was discussion of replacing the backhoe at the landfill, which is normally on a three-year rotation and Bruning told commissioners this was the third year.
Kurtis Geisler, Gavel Roads Online auctions Sales Representative, discussed the services his company has to offer.
Darren Booth, Freedom Claims Representative, discussed the services Freedom Claims has to offer.
The commissioners went into Executive Session twice in Monday’s meeting, for 10 minutes each with Community Corrections Director, Vicki Hubin, and Assistant Director, Chris Denner, to discuss personnel matters. No binding action was taken.
The commissioners approved the Sept. 12 payment of claims as follows: 001 General $15,729.19; 103 Road & Bridge 17,859.80; 125 Employee Benefit 82.80; 143 Appraiser 892.80; 160 911 SB50 108.08; 165 ACC 1,084.09; 167 JJA CORE 638.70; 168 Reinvestment Grant 17.93; 201 Services for Elderly 3,155.12; 211 Solid Waste 1,640.67 TOTAL: $683,945.88.
The commission went into a 5-minute executive session for non-elected personnel. No binding action taken.
