Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Commission met Monday morning for regular session and announced the hiring of three new employees.

The commission voted to hire Richard Rodvelt as Noxious Weed Director at $20 an hour starting pay, John “Barry” Schuetz as District 2 crewman at $18 an hour and Brandon Rader as Solid Waste Director at $19 per hour.

