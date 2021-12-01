The Brown County Commission met Monday morning and among action items voted to allow the Jingle Bell Christmas Store to use the Senior Center.
This vote was contingent upon the approval of the American Legion Homer White Post 66, which also utilizes the building, located in the 800 block of Oregon Street.
Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Moore told the commissioners that the store has been located in the basement of the Brown County Jail for several years, but due to issues with volunteers carrying the toys and other items up and down steps, organizers were looking at other locations.
The Christmas Store, which benefits Brown County families, is set for Dec. 10-12 including set-up days and the actual store — which allows the parents to come and “shop” for their families. Toys are donated by members of the community and raised through the Jingle Bell Ride in November and this upcoming weekend’s Stacie’s Dance “Count on Christmas” recital where admission fee is one new toy for the Christmas Store.
The county also approved a request from the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to open the courthouse for the annual TUBACHRISTMAS music event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Practice will begin at 10 a.m. with the event at noon, open to the public.
In other business:
Following a public hearing to change the budget, the commission voted to approve the amended budget, which allowed the Solid Waste to increase budget authority by $72,000.
George Bruning, Solid Waste Director, updated the commission on the KCAMP grant he used to buy fire extinguishers and signs.
The December 1, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: General 89,408.04, Road & Bridge 14,644.50, Election 0, Technology 310.00, Appraiser 8,104.38, Noxious Weed 2,550.45, ACC 6,987.23, JJA Core 5,703.74, Reinvestment Grant, 822.39, Services for Elderly 2,404.50, Solid Waste 6,483.89, Special MVT 1,480.00, Employee Ben FICA 8,960.76, Employee Ben KPERS, 10,616.08, State Unemploy/Work Comp -142.29 Insurance -3,542.39 TOTAL 154,791.28.
The November 30, 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: 001 General $142,955.83, 103 Road & Bridge 62,955.50, 123 Historical Society 4,375.00, 125 Employee Benefit 67,761.46, 127 Election 10,848.52, 129 Extension 8,500.00, 131 Mental Health 5,850.00, 133 Developmental Services 2,254.33, 135 Capital Improvement 3,441.88, 143 Appraiser 1,305.85, 145 Ambulance 21,250.00, 147 Noxious Weed 1,764.71, 151 Alcohol 4,667.35, 155 Diversion 980.21, 160 911 SB50 108.08, 165 ACC 1,083.20, 166 CC123 7.40, 167 JJA CORE 1,683.69, 201 Services for Elderly 2,786.97, 211 Solid Waste 52,161.75, 909 Payroll 118.93 TOTAL: $396,860.66.
Tax Change Orders 2021-3, 4, 6, and 7, were approved and signed.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter from Dr. Bryon Bigham, M.D. appointing Dr. Haley Lowell, M.D. as a Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District of the State of Kansas. The commission voted to approve the appointment.
The commissioners voted to appoint Richard Lehmkuhl as the voting delegate the Kansas Association of Counties Special Election on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with William Pollock being an alternate.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented an informational letter from ARC Wild explaining their program and requesting donations.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed updates to the personnel policy.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed employee health insurance being offered to employees who work a 30-hour work week. This was implemented on January 1, 2014, due to the American Care Act regulations.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed AFLAC benefits are only offered pretax.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the GAP plan administration has been paid out of the 125 Employee Benefits Account. After speaking with the auditors, the administration will continue to be paid out of the 125 Employee Benefits Account.
Dave Schuetz, courthouse janitor, discussed the floor-scrubbing machine his department is interested in purchasing. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to purchase a Trident T20SC Floor Scrubbing Machine for $7,480 from Hillyard/Kansas City. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
