On Monday, the Brown County Commission approved for publication a proposed $11.3 million budget for 2020 that calls for a tax levy decrease of nearly a half mill.
The proposed budget calls for an estimated tax rate of 31.471 mills, which will generate more than $6.2 million in revenue. Due to a more than $8 million increase in the county’s assessed valuation, the county will collect an additional $174,000 in taxes — despite the decrease in the mill levy.
The commission has a public hearing scheduled for their Aug. 12 meeting to consider adoption of the budget.
At last week’s county commission meeting, the commissioners shaved off $77,876 overall from the proposed department budgets.
