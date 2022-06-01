The Brown County Clerk’s office has announced final filings for the 2022 elections - including an update on the mayoral candidacy for the City of Hiawatha.
New filing this week included Laura Tollefson, who filed for the position of Commissioner of Finance - currently held by David Middendorf, who has filed for re-election. He is also being challenged by Thomas L. Martin.
There are four candidates for the position of City of Hiawatha Mayor. Current mayor, William Collins, initially filed for re-election, but as of Tuesday, June 1 Collins had withdrawn his name for that position and has filed for county commissioner. That leaves four people vying for the mayoral seat - Becky Shamburg - current Commissioner of Streets and Parks, Brian Shefferd - current Commissioner of Utility, Ronnie Calhoon and Randy Thaxton.
Current Brown County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl has filed for re-election to the Brown County District 1 Commissioner position. William Collins - current Hiawatha mayor, has filed for this position as well as Kenneth A Pyle.
With four candidates for mayor, and three candidates for the county commission position there will be a primary election Aug. 2 for both of those positions. Since there are only three candidates for the Commissioner of Finance position this will move to the General Election. This is due to state statute dealing with non-partisan elections for municipalities. The county is bipartisan.
The filing deadline was noon on June 1, and the Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Other dates to remember:
July 12 - Last day to register to vote
July 13 - Maple Grove Early Voting 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M.
July 14 - Morrill 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Early Voting & Everest 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. Early Voting
July 15 - Early voting in office starts 8:00 A.M. – 4:30 A.M. Monday through Friday
July 16 - Deadline to apply for advance ballots
July 29 - Public Testing 11:00 A.M. Brown County Clerk’s Office
Aug. 1 - Early voting ends at Noon
Aug. 2 - Election Day 7:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Aug. 4 - Post-Election Audit 10:00 A.M. Brown County Clerk’s Office
Aug. 8 - Canvass 9:00 A.M. Brown County Commissioner’s Room
Aug. 9 - Post-Election Testing 9:00 A.M. Brown County Clerk’s Office
