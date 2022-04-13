The Brown County Clerk has announced recent filings for the 2022 elections. David L. Middendorf has re-filed for the position of Hiawatha City Commissioner of Finance.
In other filings, current Commissioner of Streets and Parks Becky Shamburg has filed for election to the position of Mayor, currently held by Bill Collins, which is up for election this year.
The filing deadline is at noon on June 1, and the Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.