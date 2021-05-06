The Brown County Clerk has announced positions open for the 2021 election and dates to be mindful of.
Filing deadline is noon on June 1 at the Brown County Clerk’s office. In order for there to be a Primary on Aug. 3, Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles said there needs to be more than 3 times the amount filed for any one position.
She said if there is not more than 3 times the amount needed for any one position, every office will automatically move to the Nov. 2 General Election.
For USD 415 Hiawatha schools, the positions held by John Wright, Andrea Groth and Keith Erdley are up for election.
In Horton, the Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Streets and Utilities positions are up for election.
For USD 430 South Brown County schools, the positions held by Jamie Bottom, Katelyn Ross and Jacob Bruning are up for election.
Also up for election this year are town council and mayor positions in many of the county’s smaller towns.
Contact the Brown County Clerk’s office for the full list of all positions open.
