The Brown County Clerk's office wanted to remind county voters of some upcoming deadlines for the Primary and General Elections 2020.
Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles reminded as city positions are non-partisan, party affiliation is not required by law to print it on the ballot. However, party affiliation of candidates is public record, so if anyone wants this information they can contact the County Clerk's office. A primary is not needed if up to three people file for a position - in the 2020 election, there are not more than three filed for any of the city positions so those will be voted on in the November General Election only.
Boyles said the state did have some objections filed so they will not be certifying their candidate list until June 15. Brown County has had no objections filed so our candidate list will not change.
Boyles reminds voter registration deadline is July 14 for the 2020 election.
"Anyone can register vote, but if you are currently registered as a Democrat or Republican and you would like to change your party, your party will not change until Sept. 1, 2020," she said. "Unaffiliated voters may affiliate up to and on Election Day and vote a regular ballot. First time voters wishing to register to vote may do so until close of voter registration on July 14, 2020. After July 14, 2020, any voter wanting to register for the first time or change their party affiliation from Democrat or Republican to Democrat or Republican must vote a provisional ballot."
Boyles said early voting will start on Wednesday, July 15 at the Maple Grove complexes from 9-11 a.m. On Thursday. July 16, early voting will be at the Morrill Community Building from 9-11:30 a.m. and Northfield Community Room in Everest from 1-3:30 p.m. Early Voting will begin in the County Clerk’s office on Friday, July 17, and closes at noon on Monday, Aug. 3.
Deadline for voters to apply for advance ballots by mail is July 28, 2020.
