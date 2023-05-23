The Brown County Commission met last Monday, and the group was presented with budget requests from various entities around the county.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill presented a 2024 budget request for $186,000 for the County Attorney's Office, while Brown County Sherriff John Merchant presented a request for $997,482 for the Sherriff's Office, $600,715 for Sherriff Dispatch, $735,708 for the County Jail, $46,338.50 for Courthouse Security and $100,000 for 911. Don Pounds presented a request for $96,575 for Brown County Emergency Management, with Shelby Donahoo of KANZA Mental Health presenting a request for $71,604 for KANZA and $17,711 for a Brown County Stabilization Center. The Brown County District Court presented a request for $163,100, with a request for for $45,000 for the 4 County District Court budget, with Brown County's share being $11,461.50, which was approved by the Commission. A request for $141,020 was presented for the Brown County Services for the Elderly. HFED submitted a request for $25,000, with the Horton Industrial Development Committee also requesting $25,000. The Brown County Historical Society requested $65,000, with the Commissioner's Budget presented at $846,970, and the Brown County Conservation budget requested at $35,000. The Road and Bridge Department submitted a budget request for $4,200,582. A request for $272,000 was submitted for the Brown County Treasurer, with a request for $65,000 coming in for the Brown County Health Department. The Courthouse Janitor budget request came in at $264,970, with a request for $700,000 presented for Ambulance Services, and $15,000 for the Brown County Rescue Squad. BCDS presented a request for $27,052 with Brown County Extension requesting $125,000 and $10,500 for Fare Premium funds. The Register of Deeds requested $107,650, with the Courthouse IT Department requesting $252,260, the County Appraiser requesting $306,150, and the Noxious Weed Department requesting $163,320. The Solid Waste Department requested $1,130,670, with the County Clerk requesting $175,722, the Election Office requesting $158,520 and a request submitted for $1,665,500 for Employee Benefits.
In other business at the meeting:
*The Commission approved an Occupation License for the Golden Eagle Casino.
*The group approved a pair of tax change orders.
*A Motorola Sole Source Vendor Letter from Brown County Emergency Manager Don Pounds was presented by County Clerk Dawn Boyles.
*Information was reviewed on Invex, 3 Connecting Links, a letter from James H. Haggard on valuation before the Board of Tax Appeals, a letter from Doug Fortmeyer, and a credit approval application from Rush Enterprises.
*The Hiawatha Housing Study was submitted for review.
*The recent KCAMP inspection was submitted for review, along with the KWORCC inspection.
*An update was given on a Road Use Agreement from Grain Belt Express.
*The Commissioners discussed the Comprehensive Planning Committee, and approved Lafe Bailey as a new Committee member.
*Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl presented information on purchasing a backhoe, and was approved to bid on Purple Wave up to $65,500 plus commission.
