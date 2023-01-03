At the final meeting of the Brown County Commission on December 30th, the group dealt with year-end budget concerns created by over-estimates of revenue and cash balance at the beginning of 2022. County Clerk Dawn Boyles said the estimate for the county's beginning cash balance was $467,322, while the actual balance ended up at $296,013, and that county revenues did not exceed county expenditures for the year. The overage left a cash deficit of $26,176.31.
After some discussion, it was decided that the Sheriff's budget exceeded their authority by $27,550.04, and Boyles will transfer $28,000 from the Sheriff's Capital Improvement fund to cover the county's overage. With that move, the Commission voted to approve the 2022 Year End Journal Entries.
Boyles then submitted a request from the Sherriff's Office for payment for servers in the amount of $71,656.11 from ARPA funds. With the expenditure not pre-approved, Boyles requested guidance on what fund to pay the invoice from without adequate funds in the 2022 budget. The group voted to approve a Resolution to transfer the amount from the Commissioner Capital Improvement fund to the General fund to cover the cost of the servers.
The Commission moved on to discussion of budgeting and potential redistricting of Brown County Commission lines. The group talked about the pros and cons of combining Road & Bridge budgets, and it was pointed out that Brown County is one of only two counties in the state that operate under their current budget structure. Boyles asked for the Commission to combine the budgets for the districts into a single Road & Bridge budget for accounting purposes.
Boyles then broached the subject of redistricting. The County Clerk stated that the issue must be revisited every three years in order to maintain as close as possible to a balanced population in Commission districts. The proposed moves would leave Commissioner William Pollock with 5 districts, Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker with 4, and Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl would have 1. The proposal would move Padonia Township to District 3 and Irving Township would be shifted to District 2. The Commission requested County Attorney Kevin Hill to draft a Resolution reflecting the change of Commission boundary lines.
*Documents were presented for the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club ARPA fund request, and will be forwarded on for review..
*Wanda Davis from Services for the Elderly reported that The Bread Bowl has agreed to provide meals for the north Brown County Meals on Wheels program. The cost to the county will be $4.00 per meal, with a cost of $1.00 per meal for recipients.
*The Commission approved the minutes from the December 27th meeting, as well as payroll in the amount of $199,833.76 and accounts payable in the amount of $466,911.70.
