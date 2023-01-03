Courthouse

The Brown County Courthouse.

At the final meeting of the Brown County Commission on December 30th, the group dealt with year-end budget concerns created by over-estimates of revenue and cash balance at the beginning of 2022.  County Clerk Dawn Boyles said the estimate for the county's beginning cash balance was $467,322, while the actual balance ended up at $296,013, and that county revenues did not exceed county expenditures for the year.  The overage left a cash deficit of $26,176.31.  

After some discussion, it was decided that the Sheriff's budget exceeded their authority by $27,550.04, and Boyles will transfer $28,000 from the Sheriff's Capital Improvement fund to cover the county's overage.  With that move, the Commission voted to approve the 2022 Year End Journal Entries.

