The Brown County Commission voted in the 2021 budget of $11,240,285, following a public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Commissioner Dwight Kruse said there were some decreases in the next year's budget and the mil levy - 31.038 - was slightly lower than for 2020. Valuation within the county increased from $198,178,198 to an estimated $206,318,835 for 2021.
One decrease in the budget was Road & Bridge Department, which is at $3.6 million - down about $50,000 - and the Miscellaneous Account was dropped. Sheriff's Department/dispatch saw some increase, which Kruse said was normal. Employee benefits amounted to $1.65 million - up from $1.59 million in 2020 - and the General Fund came in at $3,845 million.
