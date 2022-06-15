The Brown County Commission met for their regular weekly session on Monday, with Commissioner Bill Pollock and Chairman Lamar Shoemaker present, and Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl on hand via video chat.
Vicki Hubin was present to discuss budgeting changes and updates. The Reinvestment Grant Program is in its third and final year, and Hubin requested approval to administer the final round of funding via the Kansas Department of Corrections. She also discussed additional KDOC funds that will be released as a one-time bonus to both juvenile and adult corrections workers, as well as an adjustment to the 2023 budget for sustaining raises given the previous year. All requests were approved by the Commission.
The Commissioners also heard from Leah McPeak, who was present to promote the Teammates Mentoring Program. The program takes place during school hours, where mentors are assigned to one middle school student and meet once per week for thirty minutes. McPeak said any student is able to participate, and that currently the schools are in special need of male mentors, as there are several participants waiting to be matched. Questions can be addressed to Hiawatha Middle School counselor Kim Krauter.
There were further discussions about a barrel dump trailer from District 3 in need of repairs. The trailer is cracked and rusted and can no longer hold cold patch, but the normal repair facilities are not currently open. The Commission suggested some possibilities, but advised to move forward on repairs when a solution is found. The group also discussed a stop sign that is down at 200th and Plum Tree Road.
The Commission approved an Emergency Vehicle Permit for Brian Guitterez in Horton, as well as a request for use of Courthouse property for July 2 for registration for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau’s 5K & Fun Run from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
A tentative budget work session was set for next Monday, and the Commission agreed to request some alterations to the Resolution declaring a Moratorium on wind energy development to be sent to County Attorney Kevin Hill before moving forward.
