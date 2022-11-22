Courthouse

Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse

 Photos by Joey May

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met on Monday morning, and after several discussions of a potential Cost of Living Adjustment raise over the past month, approved a $.50 raise for all employees, excluding commissioners. 

Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker said the county is pleased with the way the staff has worked and wants to pass along the commission's thanks.

