The Board of Brown County Commissioners met on Monday morning, and after several discussions of a potential Cost of Living Adjustment raise over the past month, approved a $.50 raise for all employees, excluding commissioners.
Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker said the county is pleased with the way the staff has worked and wants to pass along the commission's thanks.
After an Executive Session, the commission voted to approve moving Dallas Johnson to Computer Director in Training for a month at a rate of $22 per hour. The Information Technology Department will now advertise for a new support specialist.
The commissioners discussed further disbursements of American Rescue Plan Act, expressing a desire to select another round of funding before the end of the year. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he would like to make decisions at the next meeting on requests from the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club, the Horton ballfield project and Second Harvest, so those groups will know if funds will be available in order to make plans going forward.
In other business:
*The commission discussed a communications tower being erected near Willis by Tri Leaf Communications.
*The group voted to add Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl to the phone allowance list.
*After receiving three bids for a disc mower, the commission tabled the discussion to allow Commissioner Bill Pollock to see all three options.
*2023 Holidays for Brown County were approved.
*The commission approved requests to use the County Courthouse steps and electricity on Nov. 26 for the Hiawatha Christmas Lighting ceremony, and for Dec. 11 for the Annual Tuba Christmas.
*A buried cable permit was approved for Ag Partners.
*The Quarterly Tonnage Reports for Solid Waste were approved.
*The Commission approved moving the Nov. 28 commission meeting to Wednesday, Nov. 30.
