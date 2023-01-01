The Brown County Commission met on the 27th of December, and was joined by phone by associates of MEI Elevator on jack repairs to the courthouse elevator, after declaring the repairs an emergency for expedition purposes at the last meeting. The Commission was informed that repairs would be around 10-weeks out, and County Attorney Kevin Hill asked why the requested contract revisions were not returned prior to the holiday, which was the cutoff for expedited repairs. The MEI representatives left the call to discuss the concerns, and responded later in the meeting by email. With some hesitation, but stating that options are limited, the Commission voted to approve the bid from MEI for elevator jack repairs in the amount of $88,298 with a lead time of 8 to 10 weeks.
*After a pair of Executive Sessions, the Commission voted to move Noxious Weed Director Rich Rodvelt to Operator position VIII at $21.50 per hour.
*The Commission approved a Project Program Request for KDOT for the upcoming bridge project. Road and Bridge Secretary Tammy Lehmkuhl said after receiving the form, KDOT will send a project schedule.
*Lehmkuhl discussed applications received for open positions in the Road and Bridge Department.
*The Commission received an update on increased costs for services from Forensic Medical
*The annual contribution to KCAMP in the amount of $137,157 was approved
*County Clerk Dawn Boyles discussed remaining budget funds, and the Commission will address those at the final meeting of the year on December 30th.
