Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, with Dick Horton of Dick Horton Consulting present to discuss the county’s needs in developing a comprehensive plan, as the county continues to move forward after their decision to institute a moratorium on wind energy development to give the commission time to work out a set of zoning regulations.

Horton stated that the county must decide their core values when determining how wide-ranging the policy should be, noting that the majority of stakeholder meetings he had attended saw the issues of housing and childcare to be among the highest priorities.

