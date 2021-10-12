The Brown County Commission held further discussions Monday morning about the need for a security guard at the main entrance.
These discussions came after county resident Brian Hoskins spoke to the commission about his concerns on having a security guard in place. He felt that by having a security guard that prevented people from carrying arms inside of the courthouse violated his 2nd Amendment rights. He said he isn't a violent person, but does carry several pocket knives and felt the government is continuing to overstep by implementing these securities.
Hoskins also said that the Brown County Courthouse was the only one in this region with restrictions. He also noted he didn't feel the temperature check was necessary and he thanked Commissioner William Pollock for upholding the Constitution.
Commissioner Pollock had spoken at recent meetings and again Monday against having a security guard at the front door - also expressing his feelings this violated a person's Constitutional rights.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he didn't agree with anyone and everyone coming through the doors of the courthouse able to carry arms. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill reminded that the commissioners voted to implement the security in 2018 after the Senate passed a bill KSA 75-7c20 allowing for the presence of security and to determine no guns or other weapons are allowed. This is partly due to the presence of a District Court on the third floor.
"What we have now is in compliance," Hill said, pointing out that if the security guard was removed from the main entrance then it would need to be implemented on the third floor for court security. The county would still be responsible for the cost.
"From a Constitution standpoint, you are not violating it - it's more of a policy issue," Hill said.
Hill referenced an incident where someone brought a gun in and shot and killed a judge and that particular county was responsible for the security of court.
"If your security is considered adequate, then we are not liable," Hill said.
Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker said he felt that by removing courthouse security then some people who were unable to defend themselves would be exposed.
No action was taken at this week's meeting about the topic of courthouse security.
In other business:
The October 6, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: General 85,837.91; Road & Bridge 16,454.75; Election 1,400.00; Technology 255.75; Appraiser 6,959.01; Noxious Weed 2,366.46; ACC 6,098.60; JJA Core 10,010.42; Reinvestment Grant 750.26; Services for Elderly 2,982.00; Solid Waste 6,279.47; Special MVT 2,031.70; Employee Ben FICA 8,902.23; Employee Ben KPERS 10,487.23; State Unemploy/Work Comp -150.43; Insurance -3,504.26; TOTAL 157,161.10.
* Brown County IT Director, requested the commission’s approval on the mandatory security training for county employees. The commission voted to approve.
* Brown County IT Director, Sandy Carter, and Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed an upgrade to the current Fuel Cloud system. Carter stated the county would need an electrician on site the day of installation if the commission decides to move forward with the upgrade. The commision voted to approve the purchase of the upgrade with Seneca Company for $10,443.65.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 15 minute Executive Session on attorney client privilege with the three commissioners, Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards
privilege and communication with an attorney. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:44 a.m. Opened 8:59 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Rhonda Fernandez, Professional Insurance Consultants CEO, discussed the services her company has to offer the county.
* The commission discussed the procedure to be placed on the agenda. The current procedure is to request to be placed on the agenda by 9:00 a.m. the Friday prior to the meeting. The current procedure will stay in place.
* Tax Change Orders 2020-106 and 2020-107 were approved and signed.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Extension Budget documents for the commission’s signatures.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2021 audit engagement letter from Gordon CPA for the commission to approve. The commissioners voted to sign.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the third quarter tonnage report for the commission’s approval, which they approved.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the initial retainer for the administration of the ARPA funds for $9,288 to Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk and Loyd for the commission’s approval. The commission voted to approve this retainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.