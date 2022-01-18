The Brown County Commission met for regular session Tuesday morning and heard from Robin Downard, County Health Officer.
Downard informed the commission there were 84 positive COVID cases in the county as of Monday and many test results are still coming in. This was slightly down from Friday's posting of 99 active cases. She reported there were 2 hospitalized compared to 3 reported last Friday.
Downard told the commissioners that so far there have not been any confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID variant, but said neighboring counties have registered a few positive cases.
Last week, the county had a 31 percent positivity rate of those tested - up from 20 percent the week prior.
Downard said the vaccination rate is 40 percent for people over the age of 5 and 44 percent of those have had at least one vaccine. Testing is continuing at the Amberwell Hiawatha, along with the White Cloud Health Clinic and the Kickapoo Health Clinic.
Downard told the commissioners that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had changed the quarantine procedure - from 14 days down to 10. She said that people considered close contacts are asked to isolate for 5 days in the home and can go out in the public for days 6-10 with a mask required.
This protocol was put in place in the schools as well. USD 415 Hiawatha School District nurses informed the board at last week's meeting about the protocol change, which now also requires a mask for days 6-10 - whereas prior it was "recommended."
Downard also told the commissioners that the KDHE was halting contact tracing for close contacts. She said it is up to an individual to notify anyone who they came in contact with if they become positive with COVID. She said the state will not reach out to anyone anymore - it's up to individuals to quarantine themselves.
County Commissioner Bill Pollock asked about symptoms patients were having and whether temperatures were among them. Downard said some of the younger patients were getting temperatures, while many older ones have not shown elevated temperatures. But, symptoms vary from person to person, she said.
Due to the increase in cases lately, the Brown County Health Department is urging people to get tested and then stay home if exhibiting any symptoms of illness that could potentially be COVID.
