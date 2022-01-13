The Brown County Commission met Monday morning for regular session and reorganized several aspects of the county government, as is typical for the beginning of the year.
Per protocol, following the approval of the minutes, the commission adjourned the session and then reconvened as the new Board of Brown County Commissioners, Richard Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker and William Pollock — with Commissioner Shoemaker calling the new meeting to order at 8:13 a.m.
The commission voted to approve Resolution #22-01, which appointed Lamar Shoemaker as 2022 Brown County Commission Chairman.
The commission voted to approve Resolution #22-02, which designates the following as the official 2022 Brown County Banks: for checking and investments—Citizens State Bank & Trust Company and Morrill & Janes State Bank-A division of Bank of Blue Valley.
The commission voted to reappoint Dr. Jessica Jarvis to the NEK Multi County Health Board.
Bids for the 2022 official county newspaper were as follows: Horton Headlight with a bid of $2.50 per column inch. The commission voted to accept the bid, 3-0. The commission approved 2-1 Resolution #22-03, which designates the Horton Headlight as the 2022 legal Brown County newspaper, with the Hiawatha World to also publish many of the same legal publications. Commissioner Pollock voted nay as he did not want to publish additional legals in the Hiawatha World.
The commission voted to approve Resolution #22-04, approving the 2022 Brown County Personnel Policy effective January 1, 2022, as amended. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
The commission voted to approve Resolution #22-05, which adopts the GAAP Waiver policy for auditing purposes.
Brown County Resident, Dean Tollefson, voiced his concern on the security measures in place at the courthouse.
Tax Change Orders 2021-29 through 2021-32 and 2021-36 were signed and approved.
The commission voted to approve the 2022 KWORCC invoice of $28,573, for payment. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented two disaster proclamations from the State of Kansas for the commission to review.
Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the ag land numbers for 2022, for the commission to review. Markham also discussed two Neighborhood Revitalization Plans that are not in compliance with the program’s guidelines. The commission would like to table the discussion until the next regular meeting.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a check for $2,000 from the City of Hiawatha for the upgrade of the Fuel Cloud system.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 9:20 a.m. Opened 9:25 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 9:26 a.m. Opened 9:31 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Sheriff Deputy, Robbie Parker, clarified the cane that was in question during a security check for the courthouse this morning.
