The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session on Monday, Jan. 9 and voted on several items for the annual first-of-year reorganization.
Chief 22nd Judicial District Judge, John Weingart, swore in re-elected District 1 Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl prior to the meeting.
Shortly after the meeting started, the commissioners adjourned for reorganization and reconvened at 8:16 a.m. They voted on a resolution to appoint William Pollock as the 2023 Brown County Commission chairman.
Bids for the 2023 official county newspaper were as follows: Hiawatha World with a bid of $6.50 per column inch and Horton Headlight with a bid of $2.75 per column inch. The commission accepted Horton Headlights bid of $2.75 per column inch.
Based on this bid, the commission also approved a resolution designating the Horton Headlight as the official county newspaper for the publication of legals, with many of those same legals being published in the Hiawatha World.
In other reorganization action items, the commissioners voted to approve a resolution that designates the following as the official 2023 Brown County banks: for checking, investments, and depository—Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, Morrill & Janes State
Bank-A division of Bank of Blue Valley, and State of Kansas Municipal Investment Pool.
The commissioners approved resolutions approving the 2023 Brown County Personnel Policy, effective Jan. 1, 2023, as amended, adopting the GAAP Waiver policy for auditing purposes, and approved documents authorizing signatures for 2023.
In other business:
* The January 9, 2023, claims totaling $245,401.44 were approved as follows: General $176,557.57; Road & Bridge 20,219.27; Employee Benefit 96.43; Capital Improvement 35,319.20; Noxious Weed 45.06; Diversion 179.65; 911 SB50 108.08; ACC 4,992.62; JJA CORE 7,032.68; Services for Elderly 623.11; Solid Waste 227.77.
* The commissioners voted to approve the 2023 KWORCC invoice of $26,252, for payment.
* County Clerk Dawn Boyles presented the 2022 Cash and Budget summary, Dec. 2022 end of month road and bridge reports and the KCAMP quarterly report for the commissioners review along with Tax Change Orders for their signatures.
* The commissioners discussed redistricting and decided to table until the next meeting.
