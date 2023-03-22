Courthouse

Photos by Joey May

Photo by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse.

 Photos by Joey May

The members of the Brown County Commission convened last Monday morning, and welcomed Troy Kolb of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club.  Kolb reiterated the club's interest in using ARPA funds to help complete the indoor practice facility that was constructed at Noble Park.

Commissioners have been back and forth with both Horton and Hiawatha ballfield project discussions, with Hiawatha submitting an invoice for $49,911.15 and Horton requested $49,869.75.  The requests are for specific purchases, as the ARPA funds cannot be strictly donated.  The group voted 2-1 to send the approval requests to CPA firm Loyd Group for guidance on how to fund the payments and receive ARPA funds as a reimbursement.  Commission Chairman William Pollock cast the lone nay vote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.