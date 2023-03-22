The members of the Brown County Commission convened last Monday morning, and welcomed Troy Kolb of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. Kolb reiterated the club's interest in using ARPA funds to help complete the indoor practice facility that was constructed at Noble Park.
Commissioners have been back and forth with both Horton and Hiawatha ballfield project discussions, with Hiawatha submitting an invoice for $49,911.15 and Horton requested $49,869.75. The requests are for specific purchases, as the ARPA funds cannot be strictly donated. The group voted 2-1 to send the approval requests to CPA firm Loyd Group for guidance on how to fund the payments and receive ARPA funds as a reimbursement. Commission Chairman William Pollock cast the lone nay vote.
The Commission visited with Kristy Miller and Jackie Feathers of KANZA Mental Health, who reviewed the amended Crisis Stabilization Pass-Through Contract and the Brown County Mental Health Contract. The group voted unanimously to approve the pass-through contract for $17,711.00 and the mental health contract for $71,604.00 for the 2023 year.
Also approved was a request from the Hiawatha Chamber to use the Courthouse lawn for an Easter egg hunt from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the Courthouse bathrooms from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 8th, subject to the availability of a custodian to be present and to the completion the elevator project.
In other business:
*An Emergency Vehicle Permit was approved for Branden Thomas.
*An Occupation License was approved for the Sac and Fox Casino.
*A Pay Scall proposal will be added to the Commission's agenda for March 31st.
*A 4-minute Executive Session was held for follow up discussion on a Road and Bridge Department job interview, with no action taken.
*Payment of Claims were approved in the amount of $249,021.04 and Payroll was approved for $169,784.59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.