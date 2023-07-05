The Board of Brown County Commissioners met last week, and after some discussion of the intent and purpose of such a move, came to a consensus to reserve the 8:10 to 8:30 a.m. portion of their weekly meetings for public comments, as well as County personnel.
Speakers will be limited to 2 minutes, and it was clear that this time is for comments only, and anything that requires discussion by the Commissioners must on the agenda. Chairman William Pollock stated that he believes that the Commissioners should always be accessible to the citizens of the county, and that adding this portion of time to meetings will give them that platform.
There was a lengthy discussion on the LSSE Grant application, and a delay while waiting for Brown County CPA Sean Gordon to become available, but the application was eventually completed and signed for submission.
The Commission again spent time parsing through the proposed budget for 2024, trimming several places as they continue to work toward a revenue neutral budget. The group will revisit the budget at the next meeting, as well.
In other notes from the meeting:
*The Commission voted to close the County Landfill at noon on July 4th.
*The group approved the previous meeting's minutes, as well as $1,107,474.94 in accounts payable and $183,777.66 in payroll.
*Sac & Fox Truck Stop was approved for a cereal malt beverage license.
*A consensus decision was made that Comprehensive Planning Commission will not receive mileage reimbursement, as it is a volunteer position.
*An Emergency Lights and Sirens permit was granted by a 2-1 vote for Lane Rodvelt.
