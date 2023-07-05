Courthouse
Photos by Joey May

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met last week, and after some discussion of the intent and purpose of such a move, came to a consensus to reserve the 8:10 to 8:30 a.m. portion of their weekly meetings for public comments, as well as County personnel.  

Speakers will be limited to 2 minutes, and it was clear that this time is for comments only, and anything that requires discussion by the Commissioners must on the agenda.  Chairman William Pollock stated that he believes that the Commissioners should always be accessible to the citizens of the county, and that adding this portion of time to meetings will give them that platform.

