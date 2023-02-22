The Brown County Commission met twice last week, once on Monday and again for a Special Meeting on Friday. At Friday's meeting, the group received updates on the state of the courthouse elevator, and heard from an elevator repair company and a driller before declaring an emergency and agreeing to repair estimates with both companies.
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles went over the current condition of the elevator and the modernization process. Boyles stated that the jack hole is collapsing and will need to be re-drilled, and that MEI Elevator is suggesting that Brown County hire and pay the company directly to avoid any mark-up.
The Commission was joined by a representative of MEI as well as a rep from ADCO Drilling via phone conference to discuss the situation. MEI said that the work will take 6 to 9 days and will require one mechanic to assist the driller on site, and that they will only charge for added time and or materials needed.
After hearing from both companies, the Commission voted to declare that an emergency exists based upon public health or safety in the repair of the elevator, pursuant to K.S.A 19-214b, due to severe damage to a building or its equipment from any natural or man-made cause. The group then approved ADCO Drilling's quote of $62,266.00, as well as MEI Elevator's Work Order of $23,760.00 as well as one Saturday of overtime pay at $518 per hour if necessary. The group then voted to allow Boyles to present the entire modernizing, drilling and repair project to the Loyd Group for approval to use ARPA funding.
At Monday's meeting, the Commission handled the following business:
*The group met with Vicki Hubin and Chris Denner from Community Corrections and voted to accept unexpected funds in from the 2022 Fiscal Year in the amounts of $19,549.82, $4,500.00, $9,500.00 and $8,500.00.
*Payment of Claims in the amount of $207,991.22 was approved.
*Payroll was approved in the amount of $177,400.38.
*The Commission approved a Cereal Malt Beverage License was approved for Grandview Oil Company.
*A Career Progression Plan was discussed with the group by County Clerk Dawn Boyles and Deputy County Clerk Barb Grabhorn.
*The Commission discussed the payment schedule of the Peterbilt in District 1, with the current balance at $110,456.37 and the next payment due in May of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.