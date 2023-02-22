Courthouse

Photo by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse.

 Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Commission met twice last week, once on Monday and again for a Special Meeting on Friday.  At Friday's meeting, the group received updates on the state of the courthouse elevator, and heard from an elevator repair company and a driller before declaring an emergency and agreeing to repair estimates with both companies.

Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles went over the current condition of the elevator and the modernization process.  Boyles stated that the jack hole is collapsing and will need to be re-drilled, and that MEI Elevator is suggesting that Brown County hire and pay the company directly to avoid any mark-up.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.