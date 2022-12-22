The Brown County Commission held a meeting last Monday morning, where the group opened a Budget Amendment Hearing for the Solid Waste Department. With no public comments, the Commission approved the amendment unanimously, moving the department’s budget from $825,000 to $1,011,500 for the past year.
The Commissioners also heard updates on policy for distributing American Rescue Plan Act funds. Any donations to non-profit groups must be for provable purchases, and amounts over $50,000 require following the county’s purchasing guidelines. The group also discussed their previous comments on donations to ballfield projects in the county. They made it clear that they did not approve any donations to the groups and set the $50,000 number as a number to look into, and that there have been no guarantees of funds for either project. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he has received phone calls in opposition of giving the funds to these projects. Commissioners also discussed funding road repairs with the funds, and that they needed to figure out exact guidelines for moving forward with setting amounts and distributing the money.
The Director of Services for the Elderly, Wanda Davis, was present, and informed the Commission that Mission Village will no longer be providing Meals on Wheels to North Brown County as of January 1st, 2023. Davis is researching options and will return to the Commission. There was some discussion about using the commercial kitchen in Horton.
Gary Satter of Glacial Hills Conservation and Development spoke at length about the group’s work in the area, and the Commission voted to give $3,000 in funding.
The Commission approved the purchase of a new printer for the Road and Bridge Department in the amount of $3,665.
Dike Dallman of KDOR was present via phone to review the county’s status of being out of Property Valuation Division compliance and potential solutions.
Tax change orders 2022-7 through 2022-10, 2022-14, and 2022-17 through 2022-28 were approved.
Purchase Policy was amended in the Personnel Policy, and the Cell Phone Policy was also adjusted to remove area code stipulations.
The Commission approved an invoice from the Kansas League of Municipalities in the amount of $894.01.
