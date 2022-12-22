Courthouse

The Brown County Commission held a meeting last Monday morning, where the group opened a Budget Amendment Hearing for the Solid Waste Department. With no public comments, the Commission approved the amendment unanimously, moving the department’s budget from $825,000 to $1,011,500 for the past year.

The Commissioners also heard updates on policy for distributing American Rescue Plan Act funds. Any donations to non-profit groups must be for provable purchases, and amounts over $50,000 require following the county’s purchasing guidelines. The group also discussed their previous comments on donations to ballfield projects in the county. They made it clear that they did not approve any donations to the groups and set the $50,000 number as a number to look into, and that there have been no guarantees of funds for either project. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he has received phone calls in opposition of giving the funds to these projects. Commissioners also discussed funding road repairs with the funds, and that they needed to figure out exact guidelines for moving forward with setting amounts and distributing the money.

