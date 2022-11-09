Courthouse

Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning for their first meeting of November, with Commissioners discussing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and approving four requests.

Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, had sent a list of six requests to the Loyd Group for review, and Boyles discussed some concerns with other requests before presenting the approved requests to the Commission.  The group voted to use ARPA funds to reimburse Emergency Management in the amount of $5,250 used to purchase COVID-19 tests, as well as $80,000 to the Commission and $57,644.12 to the Sheriff's Office for security camera reimbursements, as well as a $5,000 reimbursement to the Road & Bridge Department for iWorQ programs.

