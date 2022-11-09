The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning for their first meeting of November, with Commissioners discussing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and approving four requests.
Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, had sent a list of six requests to the Loyd Group for review, and Boyles discussed some concerns with other requests before presenting the approved requests to the Commission. The group voted to use ARPA funds to reimburse Emergency Management in the amount of $5,250 used to purchase COVID-19 tests, as well as $80,000 to the Commission and $57,644.12 to the Sheriff's Office for security camera reimbursements, as well as a $5,000 reimbursement to the Road & Bridge Department for iWorQ programs.
The Commission approved a contract for appraising services to Equitable Solutions, LLC in the amount of $18,700, and also approved a letter of support on behalf of KNZA for a KDOT grant.
There were discussions about county employee benefits and salaries, as well. The Commission had several questions about a proposed cost of living raise, which will be addressed soon, as well as merit-based raises. The Commission is considering drafting a letter to the Kansas State Treasurer regarding KPERS investments.
The group had two visitors on hand to discuss roads and bridges, as representatives of Bettis Asphalt shared what services they could offer the county. District 3 Road Foreman Rodney Allen also presented bids for replacing a disc mower, and the Commission requested additional bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.