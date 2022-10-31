The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, and voted to make a pair of shifts in staffing, and also received word of a retirement. In the Solid Waste Department, the Commission voted to move Heather Merrill to Solid Waste Director, effective immediately, and also to move Brandon Rader to Operator. County Clerk Dawn Boyles informed the Commission that Bruce Kleppe, District 3 Road Crewman, would be retiring at the end of this year.
County Appraiser Steve Marham was present to discuss a Consulting Agreement with Equitable Solutions, LLC, and the Commission decided to table the issue for a week. Marham also talked about an Open Records Request, which County Attorney Kevin Hill is reviewing. The Commission discussed the request, as well as other contact they have had with someone who may have been the requester.
In other business, the Commission discussed potential use of ARPA funds, as well the Local Emergency Planning Committee. There was also discussion of a dump trailer from the Road & Bridge Department that is having work done in Morrill.
*The Commission approved accounts payable in the amount of $359,130.05
*County Clerk Boyles presented a revised agreement with Dick Horton Consulting for signatures
*The Commission approved an agreement for2023 employee insurance with Delta Dental and Surency
