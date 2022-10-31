Courthouse

Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse

 Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, and voted to make a pair of shifts in staffing, and also received word of a retirement. In the Solid Waste Department, the Commission voted to move Heather Merrill to Solid Waste Director, effective immediately, and also to move Brandon Rader to Operator. County Clerk Dawn Boyles informed the Commission that Bruce Kleppe, District 3 Road Crewman, would be retiring at the end of this year.

County Appraiser Steve Marham was present to discuss a Consulting Agreement with Equitable Solutions, LLC, and the Commission decided to table the issue for a week. Marham also talked about an Open Records Request, which County Attorney Kevin Hill is reviewing. The Commission discussed the request, as well as other contact they have had with someone who may have been the requester.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.