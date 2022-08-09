Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, where the group canvassed ballots from the Aug. 2 election.

The commissioners counted 22 of the 46 provisional ballots, with 24 ballots not meeting requirements according to Kansas State Statutes. With the final ballots approved, Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles, reported the total of 2,950 total votes cast, which represents a turnout of 45.67 percent for the county. The final count was then approved by the Commission. Boyles noted that turnout 4 years ago was around 30 percent.

