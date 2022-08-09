The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, where the group canvassed ballots from the Aug. 2 election.
The commissioners counted 22 of the 46 provisional ballots, with 24 ballots not meeting requirements according to Kansas State Statutes. With the final ballots approved, Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles, reported the total of 2,950 total votes cast, which represents a turnout of 45.67 percent for the county. The final count was then approved by the Commission. Boyles noted that turnout 4 years ago was around 30 percent.
The commission also heard from Dick Horton of Dick Horton Consulting regarding designing a comprehensive plan for the county. Horton discussed the different options he offers, as well as the process and scope of the job. Horton stated that before giving a monetized estimate, he needs to meet with the group to have an in-depth conversation about the county’s needs and desires for a comprehensive plan. Once he sets a total price for a full array of services, the commission will be able to select which services they will need and move forward from there.
* The commission heard from Noxious Weed Director, George Bruning, who discussed placing an order for chemicals for next year to get ahead of a shortage.
* The group approved a request to appoint Kristina Romine to the KNZA Mental Health Board, and also selected Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl as the KCAMP voting delegate, with Boyles as the alternate.
* There was also discussion of HFED, and it was agreed that Commissioner Lehmkuhl will attend the group’s next meeting.
* Commissioners talked about some concerns regarding some lawn that was torn up during a recent job that was done at the courthouse. It was also reported that the county’s distributor truck is back and seems to be working well outside of some small nozzle issues that will be addressed.
* The group held a 10 minute Executive Session to conduct an interview, and while the commission took no binding action, Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker stated that they might begin the hiring process within a week.
